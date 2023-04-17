Mason City man sentenced for auto theft and escaping law enforcement

MASON CITY, Iowa – A high-speed chase and a stolen vehicle are sending a North Iowa man to prison.
Nicholas Jon Wilmarth, 34 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and eluding, both as a habitual offender.
Court documents state Wilmarth stole a 2014 Ford Edge and was seen driving it on October 1, 2022. Law enforcement says Wilmarth escaped after a high-speed pursuit. He was then arrested on October 9, 2022, after trying to evade law enforcement on a bike in the area of 14th Street and N. Monroe Avenue in Mason City.
On Monday, Wilmarth was sentenced to up to 15 years in state prison.