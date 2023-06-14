Mason City man sentenced for a stolen car

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man accused of stealing a vehicle has taken a plea deal.
Gabriel Michael Niles, 39 of Mason City, was charged with first-degree theft after he was found on May 16 driving a stolen 2012 Honda Accord on 160th Street in Cerro Gordo County. Investigators say the vehicle was stolen the day before.
Niles has now pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and driving while license revoked. He’s been sentenced to 21 days in jail and fined $1,000.
Niles must also serve two years of supervised probation.