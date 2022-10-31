Mason City man sentenced for 110 mph chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested for a high-speed chase and a stolen snowmobile is sentenced.
Jared Scott Schneckloth, 35 of Mason City, has been given 12 days in jail, with credit for time served, after pleading guilty to eluding and driving while barred.
Schneckloth was accused of leading law enforcement on a 110 mile per hour chase near Rockwell on January 30. He was then arrested on March 4 for allegedly stealing a snowmobile worth $5,000.
A charge of second-degree theft was dismissed, however, after another person was convicted in another county for stealing the snowmobile.