Mason City man sent to prison for death of North Iowa bicyclist

MASON CITY, Iowa – Hitting a bicyclist is sending a North Iowa motorist to prison.
Cody William Skiye, 29 of Mason City, was ordered Monday to spend five years behind bars and pay a $1,025 fine after entering an Alford plea to serious injury by vehicle while intoxicated.
Law enforcement says Skiye was driving a pickup truck on June 5, 2021, when he struck James Powell on his bicycle around 11:30 pm in the 22000 block of Thrush Ave. Powell died from his injuries on June 11, 2021.
Court documents state Skiye had a blood alcohol content of .222, over twice the legal limit, when he was driving.
Skiye was initially accused of homicide by vehicle-OWI but entered an Alford plea to a lesser charge. An Alford plea means he does not admit guilt but will accept sentencing.