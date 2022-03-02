Mason City man sent to prison for child sex abuse

MASON CITY, Iowa – Sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago has sent a North Iowa man to prison.
Rodney Dead Askildson, 67 of Mason City, was charged in March 2020 with second-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse, indecent exposure, and invasion of privacy. Court documents state Askildson performed a sex act on a child under 13 in 2007 and 2009, exposed his genitals to a 17-year old in 2020, and secretly watched another person for sexual gratification between April 2018 and April 2019.
Askildson entered an Alford plea to third-degree sexual abuse and invasion of privacy. He’s now been sentenced to 12 years behind bars and after serving his sentence, Askildson must sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.
An Alford plea means Askildson did not admit guilt but conceded he could be convicted at trial and would accept sentencing.