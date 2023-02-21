Mason City man sent to prison for attempted murder

MASON CITY, Iowa – Attempted murder is sending a Cerro Gordo County man to prison.
Stephen Allen Tidemanson, 24 of Mason City, was accused of getting into a fight with another person in Mason City on November 28, 2022, taking a gun from the other person, and shooting them. Tidemanson had been scheduled to stand trial on February 7 but changed his plea to guilty of attempted murder.
He’s been sentenced to up to 25 years behind bars and ordered to pay $4,749.82 in damages.
Tidemanson also pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary for breaking into a home on December 27, 2021. He received a five year prison sentence for that and will serve it at the same time as his attempted murder sentence.