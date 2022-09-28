Mason City man pleads not guilty to starting two fires

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a couple of late night fires.
Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, is charged with two counts of second-degree arson. His trial is set to begin on November 1.
Peyton is accused of setting two fires on September 1. Investigators say Peyton ignited a pile of leaves and debris around 10 pm with the flames spreading to the corner of a garage. Peyton is then accused of setting fire to a car a little after 11 pm.
Mason City police say both incidents happened in the area of North Pennsylvania Avenue and 7th Street NE with Peyton allegedly saying he set the fires because he was upset with someone.