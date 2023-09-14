Mason City man pleads not guilty to meth and marijuana crimes

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man pleads not guilty to marijuana and meth crimes.
Michael Dean Williams is now set to stand trial beginning November 28 for intent to deliver methamphetamine, failure to use a drug tax stamp, and possession of marijuana-1st offense.
Williams was arrested August 20 on an outstanding warrant. Court officials say he failed to appear for a hearing on fifth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly throwing a brick at someone’s car.
When he was caught in the area of 13th Street SE and South Kentucky Avenue in Mason City, law enforcement says Williams had a small plastic baggie in his pocket that held over seven grams of meth. Investigators say Williams also carried a small hygiene bag with him that contained marijuana, other plastic baggies, a digital scale, a glass pipe used for smoking meth, and a glass pipe used for smoking marijuana.