Mason City man pleads not guilty to gun, drug crimes

MASON CITY, Iowa – Law enforcement says it found a handgun and drugs on the south side of Mason City. The man arrested for it is now pleading not guilty.
Darius Tremaine Stackhouse, 30 of Mason City, is charged with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, intent to deliver marijuana, two counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp, possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons.
He was arrested on May 22 after a search of a Mason City home in the 1400 block of S. Pennsylvania Avenue. Law enforcement says a handgun, meth, and marijuana were discovered.
Stackhouse is now scheduled to stand trial on September 13.