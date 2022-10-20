Mason City man pleads not guilty to first-degree burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a break-in and assault in Mason City.
Jesse Keenan Rafael, 27 of Mason City, was arrested for breaking into a home in the 300 block of W. State Street on May 28 and attacking a man. Rafael has pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and his set to stand trial on November 15.
Law enforcement said blood left at the scene also matched DNA evidence from a 2017 burglary in the 1500 block of Meadowbrook Dr. where a burglar broke into a garage through a window. Rafael was initially charged with third-degree burglary for that case but that charge was later dismissed.