Mason City man pleads not guilty to condo break-in

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of breaking into a condominium is pleading not guilty.
Christopher Wayne Kackley, 42 of Mason City is now scheduled to stand trial beginning March 21 for second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of methamphetamine.
Kackley is accused of breaking into a condo in the 600 block of Briarstone Drive on December 10, 2022, then breaking into secure storage areas and stealing items that belonged to residents.
Law enforcement says Kackley was arrested with pry bars used to commit the burglary and a black bottle containing meth that was hidden in his pant leg.