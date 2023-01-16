 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Weather Alert

...Areas of Dense Fog Developing...

With the very moist conditions and light winds...dense fog is
developing across parts of northeast Iowa. Additional development
is expected for parts of southeast Minnesota . This fog will
reduce visibilities to less than a quarter mile.

Exercise caution traveling through tonight. Slow down.  Use low
beams and allow stopping distance between yourself and the vehicle
ahead of you. The fog will improve later tonight when the winds
pick up from the northwest.

Mason City man pleads not guilty to condo break-in

Christopher Kackley

Christopher Kackley

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of breaking into a condominium is pleading not guilty.

Christopher Wayne Kackley, 42 of Mason City is now scheduled to stand trial beginning March 21 for second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of methamphetamine.

Kackley is accused of breaking into a condo in the 600 block of Briarstone Drive on December 10, 2022, then breaking into secure storage areas and stealing items that belonged to residents.

Law enforcement says Kackley was arrested with pry bars used to commit the burglary and a black bottle containing meth that was hidden in his pant leg.

