Mason City man pleads not guilty to barbed wire bat burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – The man accused of breaking into a home while holding a barbed wire-covered baseball bat is pleading not guilty.
Keith James Ingersoll, 33 of Mason City, is charged with first-degree burglary using a dangerous weapon.
Investigators say Ingersoll broke into a residence in the 400 block of 6th Street NW in Mason City on September 25. Court documents state the residence was occupied at the time and Ingersoll swung the bat at victims while wearing a face mask that was covered in blood.
His trial is scheduled to start on January 4, 2023.