Mason City man pleads not guilty to assaulting four people in Garner

GARNER, Iowa. – A man accused of assaulting four people during a bar fight is pleading not guilty.
Jamie Lee Paulsen, 36 of Mason City, is charged with assault causing serious injury and three counts of assault in Hancock County District Court. His trial is scheduled to begin on August 17.
Law enforcement says Paulsen was involved in a fight at Mat’s Place in Garner. Paulsen is accused of hitting a man inside the bar, then hitting a bartender at the back door of the establishment. Investigators say that led to an altercation involving most of the bar patrons in a back alley.
Paulsen is charged with violence against four people, with one of his victims needing to be taken to the hospital for treatment of a possible concussion, broken bone in his face, and a broken hand.
Court documents say this incident happened just before midnight on May 7.