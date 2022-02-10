Mason City man pleads not guilty to 3 pounds of meth, storage unit break-in

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is pleading not guilty to possession of almost three pounds of methamphetamine.
Timothy Lynn Roath, 38 of Mason City, is charged with possession with intent to deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Roath was arrested on January 12 after running away from law enforcement in the 1400 block of N. 25th Street in Clear Lake.
Court documents state there was a federal warrant and several local warrants issued for Roath.
Investigators say Roath dropped a bag during the chase that contained nearly 30 grams of meth and about $1,500 in small bills. Officers who checked Roath’s hotel room say they found 1300 grams of meth, along with marijuana and a digital scale.
Roath is scheduled to stand trial starting March 15 on drug charges.
He’s also pleaded not guilty to one count of third-degree burglary. He’s accused of using bolt cutters to break into a storage unit at Luker’s Storage in Clear Lake on December 15, 2021. His trial for that is set to begin on March 29.