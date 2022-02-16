Mason City man pleads not guilty over police chase that ended with a crash

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is now scheduled over a police chase that ended with a vehicle crashing into a garage.
Nathan Ryan Carlson, 35 of Mason City, was arrested January 3 and charged with eluding while exceeding the speed limit by more than 25 mph and driving while barred.
Mason City police say the pursuit began with an incident in the area of 12th Street NW and N. Van Buren Avenue and the chase led to Carlson crashing into a garage in the 600 block of 1st Street SW.
His trial is now set to start on May 24.