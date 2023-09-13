Mason City man pleads not guilty over north end stabbing

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a stabbing in Mason City’s north end.
Elgin Shabazz Richmond, 44 of Mason City, is charged with willful injury resulting in serious injury. Mason City police say Richmond stabbed another man on July 7.
According to court documents, Richmond and the victim got into an argument in the 1300 block of North Federal Avenue. Investigators say the dispute turned into a physical fight involving weapons.
Richmond allegedly rushed at the victim with a knife while the victim was defending himself with a crowbar. Police say the victim was stabbed in the neck and the middle of the back.
Richmond’s trial is now scheduled to begin on October 31 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.