Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is expected to move across the region Thursday
afternoon and night. This system should bring significant snow
accumulations to the area south of Interstate 94. The heaviest
period of snow looks to be Thursday evening when rates around an
inch per hour look to be possible. This would cause the snow to
accumulate quickly with dangerous travel conditions developing.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
10 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Mason City man pleads not guilty over February chase and crash

Anthony Holmes

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is set for a pursuit and crash in Cerro Gordo County.

Anthony Gregory Holmes Jr., 36 of Mason City, is accused of eluding while participating in a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, driving while barred, and driving while license revoked.

Holmes was arrested on February 7 after law enforcement claimed she sped away at 6th St. NE. and N. Delaware Ave. and reached speeds of 60 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.  Court documents state Holmes crashed into a tree at the intersection of N. Delaware Ave. and 11th St. NE. and a 16-gauge shotgun was found in his vehicle.

Holmes has pleaded not guilty and is now scheduled to stand trial starting March 28.

