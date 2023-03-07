Mason City man pleads not guilty over February chase and crash

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is set for a pursuit and crash in Cerro Gordo County.
Anthony Gregory Holmes Jr., 36 of Mason City, is accused of eluding while participating in a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, driving while barred, and driving while license revoked.
Holmes was arrested on February 7 after law enforcement claimed she sped away at 6th St. NE. and N. Delaware Ave. and reached speeds of 60 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone. Court documents state Holmes crashed into a tree at the intersection of N. Delaware Ave. and 11th St. NE. and a 16-gauge shotgun was found in his vehicle.
Holmes has pleaded not guilty and is now scheduled to stand trial starting March 28.