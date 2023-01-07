Mason City man pleads guilty to violent burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a violent burglary in Cerro Gordo County.
Ryan Daniel Snyder, 28 of Mason City, is now scheduled to be sentenced February 20 for second-degree burglary.
Snyder was arrested after he illegally entered a home in the 600 block of 3rd Place SE in Mason City on October 10, 2022. Investigators say Snyder then assaulted a person who returned home while Snyder was inside.
According to court documents, Snyder was arrested after a foot chase and being shot with a Taser.