 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mason City man pleads guilty to violent burglary

  • Updated
  • 0
Ryan Snyder

Ryan Snyder/Cerro Gordo Co. Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a violent burglary in Cerro Gordo County.

Ryan Daniel Snyder, 28 of Mason City, is now scheduled to be sentenced February 20 for second-degree burglary.

Snyder was arrested after he illegally entered a home in the 600 block of 3rd Place SE in Mason City on October 10, 2022.  Investigators say Snyder then assaulted a person who returned home while Snyder was inside.

According to court documents, Snyder was arrested after a foot chase and being shot with a Taser.

Tags

Recommended for you