Mason City man pleads guilty to using someone else's check card

MASON CITY, Iowa – Using someone else’s check card lands a North Iowa man a jail sentence.
Shad Nicholas Arispe, 40 of Mason City, was ordered to spend 30 days in jail, with credit for time served, after pleading guilty to misdemeanor credit care fraud. Arispe must also pay an $855 fine.
He was accused of using someone else's Visa Check Card at five Mason City businesses on September 18. The card owner told law enforcement he lost his wallet, and the card inside it, in the 700 block of N. Washington Avenue.