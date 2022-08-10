Mason City man pleads guilty to two meth arrests

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two drug crimes in less than seven days produce a guilty plea.
Edward Lloyd Sharp II, 44 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
On July 13, Sharp was pulled over in the 1300 block of South Federal Avenue in Mason City and law enforcement says he was found with eight baggies holding a total of 15 grams of meth. Sharp’s home was then searched on July 19 and investigators say they found about seven more grams of meth.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 12.