Mason City man pleads guilty to two burglaries

MASON CITY, Iowa – One man has now pleaded guilty to two Mason City burglaries.
Police say Ryan James Whitver, 28, cut the latches on multiple units inside a storage facility in the 300 block of S. Delaware Avenue on December 29, 2021, entering one unit and stealing a camera. Whitver was then accused of illegally entering a Mason City business in the 1500 block of 4th Street SW on December 30, 2021, and stealing numerous items from the store.
He has now pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree burglary. Separate sentencing hearings have been scheduled, one on April 27 for the storage unit break-in and one on May 16 for the business thefts.