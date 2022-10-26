Mason City man pleads guilty to starting two fires

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man has pleaded guilty to setting a couple of late night fires.
Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, is now due to be sentenced on December 5 for two counts of second-degree arson.
On September 1, Peyton is accused of first igniting a pile of leaves and debris with the fire spreading to the corner of a garage, then setting fire to a car. Both fires happened in the area of North Pennsylvania Avenue and 7th Street NE.
Mason City police say Peyton admitted to setting the fires because he was upset with someone.