Mason City man pleads guilty to one burglary, set for trial on two others

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man has pleaded guilty to one burglary but is still facing trial on two others.
Christopher Wayne Kackley, 42 of Mason City, is now scheduled to be sentenced on June 28 for third-degree burglary and possession of methamphetamine-1st offense. Law enforcement says Kackley used pry bars to break into a condo in the 600 block of Briarstone Drive on December 10, 2022, and then broke into secure storage areas to steal items that belonged to residents.
Kackley has also pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary. Court documents state he illegally entered Curries Manufacturing in Mason City on May 29 and May 31 and stole a safe and a camera that belonged to the business.
Kackley’s trial on those charges is set to begin on August 8.