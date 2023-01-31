 Skip to main content
Mason City man pleads guilty to having a stolen vehicle and fleeing arrest

MASON CITY, Iowa – A sentencing date is set over a high-speed chase and a stolen vehicle in Cerro Gordo County.

Nicholas Jon Wilmarth, 34 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and eluding, both as a habitual offender.

Law enforcement says Wilmarth was seen driving a stolen 2014 Ford Edge SVU at the intersection of 9th and S. Eisenhower in Mason City on October 1, 2022, and was then arrested on October 9, 2022, after trying to escape law enforcement on a bike in the area of 14th Street and N. Monroe Avenue in Mason City.

Wilmarth’s sentencing is set for March 13.

