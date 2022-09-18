Mason City man pleads guilty to drugs, chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after he was found hiding under a back deck is pleading guilty.
Harold Victory Stinnett Jr., 32 of Mason City, is due to be sentenced November 14 for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, eluding, and interference with official acts.
Law enforcement says it tried to pull Stinnett over on June 30 because he was wanted for a domestic abuse charge. Court documents state Stinnett refused to stop, starting a chase that reached more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit. Investigators say Stinnett’s vehicle went off the road and became stuck, he was tracked to a home and found under the deck.
Court documents state a baggie of meth and more than $1,600 in case were seized during Stinnett’s arrest.