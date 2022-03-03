Mason City man pleads guilty over armed threat

MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea to gun and drug crimes is entered in connection with a road rage incident in October 2021.
Spencer Ryan Graves, 32 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, assault with a dangerous weapon, OWI, and misdemeanor meth possession.
Mason City police say Graves confronted someone on October 20, 2021, in the 900 block of 16th Street NE. Court documents say someone told Graves to slow down as he drove by. A witness told police he then saw graves moments later on his property and Graves told the witness he had a loaded firearm pointed at him.
Police say Graves had 13 grams of meth, a loaded rifle, and a loaded CO2 gun with additional ammo on him when he was arrested.
His sentencing is scheduled for April 25.