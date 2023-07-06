Mason City man now facing two drug trials

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to five drug crimes.
Dalles Benjamin Dodge, 45 of Mason City, was accused in April of selling methamphetamine twice in September 2022 and once in October 2022 to someone working with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say Dodge was also found to be in possession of meth and a drug pipe at a Mason City restaurant on October 18, 2022.
He then missed a court hearing and was arrested again on an outstanding warrant on June 8. Law enforcement says Dodge was found with two small baggies containing over five grams of meth in his possession. He’s pleaded not guilty to possession of meth-3rd offense as a habitual offender.
Dodge is now scheduled to stand trial starting August 15 for the June arrest and August 29 for three counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and one count of possession of meth.