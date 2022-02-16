Mason City man now facing two burglary trials

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is now facing separate trials for separate burglaries.
Ryan James Whitver, 28 of Mason City, is charged with two counts of third-degree burglary.
Mason City police say Whitver cut the latches on multiple units inside a storage facility in the 300 block of S. Delaware Avenue on December 29, 2021. He then allegedly entered one unit and stole a camera.
Whitver is also accused of entering a Mason City business in the 1500 block of 4th Street SW on December 30, 2021, and stealing numerous items from the store.
He is now scheduled to stand trial starting March 29 for the storage unit break-in and April 5 for the business thefts.