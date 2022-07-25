Mason City man joins father in federal prison for dealing drugs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A son is joining his father in federal prison for selling methamphetamine and heroin in Cerro Gordo County.
Antione Deandre Maxwell, 34 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to 30 years behind bars, followed by 10 years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in federal court to five counts of conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Antione and his father, Charleton Everett Maxwell, 61 of Mason City, sold large amounts of illegal drugs in and around Mason City between January 2018 and October 2020.
Charleton Maxwell previously pleaded guilty to four counts of conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin. He received a 17 year federal prison sentence.
The two men were convicted in July 2021 after a three-day trial.