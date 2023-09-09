Mason City man jailed for crowbar beating

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man has been arrested for attacking someone with a crowbar.
Jorge Luis Alvarado Rivera, 31 of Mason City, is charged with willful injury causing serious injury.
Investigators say Rivera entered a home in the 600 block of 9th Street NW in Mason City at 4:45 am on September 1 and hit his victim several times with a crowbar. Court documents state the victim was struck in the left arm, splitting it open and breaking the bone, and the left side of the hip, splitting it open, and in the foot, which was also broken.
Rivera was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20,000 bond.