Mason City man jailed after driving more than twice the speed limit

MASON CITY, Iowa – Driving more than double the speed limit lands a North Iowa man in jail.
Charles Gene Barnish, 46 of Mason City, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for pleading guilty to driving while barred and eluding.
Barnish was arrested on April 7 after law enforcement says he was caught driving 60 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone on S. Washington Avenue in Mason City. Court documents state Barnish refused to pull over for a fully marked law enforcement vehicle with lights and siren activated.