Mason City man honored for supporting YSS Francis Lauer

MASON CITY, Iowa – YSS Francis Lauer has honored Ozzie Ohl with the YSS Community-Based Volunteer Leadership & Service Award.
“His continued efforts to support the organization through donations, ideas, and community advocacy is beyond measure,” says Shanda Hansen, Community-Based Center Director. “We cannot thank Ozzie enough for all he does for Francis Lauer and our Community.”
YSS Francis Lauer says Ohl continuously supports their efforts through donations, community advocacy and great ideas, such as Pillowcases & Pizza. The award was presented at the group’s annual holiday luncheon.
“It was a great honor to be recognized at this event,” says Ohl. “There were so many individuals and families who have shown such strong support for YSS. As I said before YSS, Your Something Special and the work you do is so meaningful.”