 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mason City man going to prison after plea deal for a sex crime

  • Updated
  • 0
Justice

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is going to prison for a sex crime.

Troy Wayne Havig, 47, pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse causing bodily injury.  That was the result of a plea deal after Havig was charged with second-degree sexual abuse.

Police say Havig forced sexual contact while impeding his victim’s airway, leaving a visible injury and causing the victim to “see stars”.  Investigators say it happened January 22 in the 0 block of 20th Street SE.

He’s now been sentenced to up to five years in prison and must sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry upon his release.

Tags

Recommended for you