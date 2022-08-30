Mason City man going to prison after plea deal for a sex crime

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is going to prison for a sex crime.
Troy Wayne Havig, 47, pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse causing bodily injury. That was the result of a plea deal after Havig was charged with second-degree sexual abuse.
Police say Havig forced sexual contact while impeding his victim’s airway, leaving a visible injury and causing the victim to “see stars”. Investigators say it happened January 22 in the 0 block of 20th Street SE.
He’s now been sentenced to up to five years in prison and must sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry upon his release.