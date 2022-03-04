Mason City man going to federal prison for meth and guns

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Illegal drugs and guns are sending a North Iowa man to federal prison.
Lucas Lowman, 39 of Mason City, has now been sentenced to 11 years and three months behind bars after pleaded guilty in October 2021 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and prohibited person in possession of firearms.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Lowman, who had a previous felony drug conviction, illegally possessed a number of guns between October 2019 and March 2021. Lowman was also accused of using a gun to assault another person and conspiring with other to distribute methamphetamine between April and November 2019.
Lowman must serve five years of supervised release after his prison term.
This case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Mason City Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, North Central Iowa Drug Task Force, and Iowa DCI Laboratory.