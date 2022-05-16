Mason City man gets probation for road rage incident

MASON CITY, Iowa – A road rage incident results in probation for a North Iowa man.
Spencer Ryan Graves, 32 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation and fined $1,680. Graves pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, assault with a dangerous weapon, OWI, and misdemeanor meth possession.
Graves was arrested after confronting someone in the 900 block of 16th Street NE in Mason City on October 20, 2021. Police say someone told Graves to slow down as he drove by and a witness said Graves returned moments later and told the witness he had a loaded firearm pointed at him.
When he was arrested, Graves had 13 grams of meth, a loaded rifle, and a loaded CO2 gun with additional ammunition.
Graves received a deferred judgment for the possession with intent to deliver charge, which means it will be removed from his record if he successfully completes his probation.