Mason City man gets probation for methamphetamine

MASON CITY, Iowa – Getting caught twice for dealing meth means probation for a Mason City man.
Edward Lloyd Sharp II, 44 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation. He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and a drug tax stamp violation.
Sharp was pulled over on July 13 in the 1300 block of South Federal Avenue in Mason City and court documents state he was found with eight baggies holding a total of 15 grams of meth. Law enforcement then searched Sharp’s home on July 19 and investigators say they found about seven more grams of meth.