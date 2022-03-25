 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Mason City man gets probation for meth, stolen purse

Christopher Quam

Christopher Quam

MASON CITY, Iowa – A stolen purse and some methamphetamine lead to probation for a North Iowa man. 

Christopher Robin Quam, 36 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and possession of meth-third offense.  He was arrested on February 15 for stealing a purse out of a vehicle.  Mason City police say as Quam was searched as part of his arrest, officers found he had over five grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, numerous small plastic bags, and syringes in his possession. 

Quam has been sentenced to three to five years of probation and must spend 180 days at a residential correctional facility.

