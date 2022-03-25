Mason City man gets probation for meth, stolen purse

MASON CITY, Iowa – A stolen purse and some methamphetamine lead to probation for a North Iowa man.
Christopher Robin Quam, 36 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and possession of meth-third offense. He was arrested on February 15 for stealing a purse out of a vehicle. Mason City police say as Quam was searched as part of his arrest, officers found he had over five grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, numerous small plastic bags, and syringes in his possession.
Quam has been sentenced to three to five years of probation and must spend 180 days at a residential correctional facility.