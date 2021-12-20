Mason City man gets Carnegie Medal for saving woman's life

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania – A Mason City business owner is being honored by the Carnegie Hero Fund.
Jason J. Hahn is one of 17 civilians being recognized for risking their lives to save others. Each will receive the Carnegie medal, which organizers say is North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism.
In its award announcement, the Carnegie Fund says:
“Jason J. Hahn, a 48-year-old business owner of Mason City, Iowa, stopped at the scene of an overturned pickup truck on April 5 off a rural Mason City road. The truck’s driver, 61-year-old Donna K. Rench, was suspended by her seat belt inside the truck that had come to rest on its passenger side. Smoke filled the cab making it impossible to see Rench. Hahn broke out the truck’s windshield with the help of another man. Flames by then had spread to the truck’s engine and entered the cab on its dashboard.”
After retrieving a knife, Hahn partially entered through the windshield and cut the seat belt, causing Rench to fall into the cab’s back seat. With the other man grasping Hahn’s belt, Hahn felt blindly around the back seat area until he found Rench, then held to her as the other man pulled Hahn and ultimately Rench to safety.”
“Rench sustained fractures, lacerations, and contusions to her body, but she was not burned. Hahn, who had inhaled smoke, was treated at a hospital for an injured right shoulder and a laceration that required sutures. He recovered.”
A total of 10,273 Carnegie Medals have been awarded since the Pittsburgh-based Fund’s inception in 1904. Commission Chair Mark Laskow said each of the awardees or their survivors will also receive a financial grant. In the 117 years since the Fund was established by industrialist-philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, more than $43 million has been given in one-time grants, scholarship aid, death benefits, and continuing assistance.
Other Carnegie Medal recipients for 2021 are:
Shane Morrison Concord Twp., Ohio
D’Angelo Cordero Jenkins * Rock Hill, South Carolina
Josef Gluck Monsey, New York
Michael Byers Charlotte, North Carolina
Randy Wilkinson, Jr. Beaverton, Michigan
Corey A. Purinton Winter Garden, Florida
Neil Andrew Garrett Santee, California
Terrell Miller, Sr. * Houma, Louisiana
Gwendolyn Theus * Delhi, Louisiana
Jonathan Bauer Berlin, Maryland
Kristoff Jaleel Murray * Tampa, Florida
Matthew Ryan Kihlstrand * Baroda, Michigan
Austin Michael Stahly South Bend, Indiana
Kenneth Brian McCarter Okatie, South Carolina
Cameron Meade South Bend, Indiana
Sean P. Conaboy Brooklyn, New York
*Indicates the recipient is deceased.