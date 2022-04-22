Mason City man found guilty of shooting his neighbor

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is found guilty in a 2020 shooting in SE Mason City.
After a four-day trial, a jury on Friday found Kevin Ray Bergman, 63 of Mason City, guilty of willful injury resulting in bodily injury, going armed with intent, and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Bergman was arrested after an incident in November 2020 in the 1100 block of 1st Street SE. Mason City police say Bergman got into an argument with a neighbor that escalated into an exchange of blows and ended with Bergman shooting his neighbor in the leg. Court documents state Bergman used a .38 caliber handgun and it caused “protracted loss of impairment of function” in the leg that was wounded.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 10.