Mason City man found guilty of shooting his neighbor

  • Updated
Kevin Bergman

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is found guilty in a 2020 shooting in SE Mason City. 

After a four-day trial, a jury on Friday found Kevin Ray Bergman, 63 of Mason City, guilty of willful injury resulting in bodily injury, going armed with intent, and assault with a dangerous weapon. 

Bergman was arrested after an incident in November 2020 in the 1100 block of 1st Street SE.  Mason City police say Bergman got into an argument with a neighbor that escalated into an exchange of blows and ended with Bergman shooting his neighbor in the leg.  Court documents state Bergman used a .38 caliber handgun and it caused “protracted loss of impairment of function” in the leg that was wounded. 

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 10. 

