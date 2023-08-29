Mason City man facing drug charges after arrest in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Two law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest one North Iowan Tuesday.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says, with the assistance of the Clear lake Police Department, Andrew Joseph Snyder, 55 of Mason City, was taken into custody just before 6 pm. Snyder was arrested in the area of South Shore Drive and Main Avenue in Clear Lake.
Snyder is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, driving while suspended, failure to use a drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is continuing and anyone with information about Snyder is asked to contact their local law enforcement.