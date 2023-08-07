Mason City man convicted of sexual assault in kidnapping case

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man accused of abduction has been convicted of sexual assault.
A jury returned guilty verdicts Friday against Moises Erreguin-Labra, 24 of Mason City, for assault, and third-degree sexual abuse. He was found not guilty of kidnapping and false imprisonment.
Erreguin-Labra was accused of kidnapping someone in early June 2022, holding the victim captive and assaulting them for several days. Court documents state the victim and Erreguin-Labra knew each other.
His sentencing is scheduled for September 18.