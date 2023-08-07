 Skip to main content
Mason City man convicted of sexual assault in kidnapping case

  • Updated
  0
Moises Erreguin-Labra

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man accused of abduction has been convicted of sexual assault.

A jury returned guilty verdicts Friday against Moises Erreguin-Labra, 24 of Mason City, for assault, and third-degree sexual abuse.  He was found not guilty of kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Erreguin-Labra was accused of kidnapping someone in early June 2022, holding the victim captive and assaulting them for several days.  Court documents state the victim and Erreguin-Labra knew each other.

His sentencing is scheduled for September 18.

