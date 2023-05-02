Mason City man claims $21,000 lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa – A Mason City man has won more than $21,000 from an Iowa Lottery InstaPlay ticket.
Kelly Als bought his winning ticket at the Yesway store on South Federal Avenue in Mason City, claiming a jackpot prize of $21,251.60 in the Cherry Twist Progressive InstaPlay game.
“The gas station I bought it from was kitty-corner from my workplace. So I just went from there to work,” says Als. “Tried to work and it lasted about five minutes and decided to tell the boss I needed some time off.”
Als works at Hawkeye Autobody.
“I called my girlfriend first and kind of freaked out over the phone,” says Als. “I don’t think she believed me a first. And then my voice was kind of crackly, so, I think that’s probably what convinced her.”
The Iowa Lottery says InstaPlay combines features from instant-scratch and lotto games. InstaPlay tickets are called “scratchless” because they have no security coating that needs to be removed to determine the prize won. And rather than having supplies of tickets printed in advance like those in traditional scratch and pull-tab games, InstaPlay tickets are printed on demand from the lottery terminal.