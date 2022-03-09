Mason City man charged with drug crimes in Hancock County

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is now facing drug charges in Hancock County.
Spencer Ryan Graves, 32, is accused of a controlled substance violation, possession of methamphetamine-1st offense, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of hydrocodone-1st offense, and two drug tax stamp violations.
Court documents state Graves was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over on Highway 69 near Forest City on January 12. Law enforcement says a K9 dog indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle and a search found a meth pipe, 22 Lortabs, and a bottle holding a clear liquid solution.
Investigators say the solution contained about 31 grams of meth and it is not unusual for the drug to be stored in liquid form to try and hide it. Court documents also state Lortabs contain hydrocodone, a powerful opioid.
A Hancock County arrest warrant was served on Graves in the Cerro Gordo County Jail, where he is currently being held for violating his pre-trial release for a road rage incident.