Mason City man arrested in operation by multiple law enforcement agencies pleads not guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after a major law enforcement operation has pleaded not guilty.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group Tactical Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 2600 block of South Federal Avenue on August 7. The Clear Lake Police Department, Garner Police Department, Mason City Police Department, and Mason City Fire Department also assisted.
John Carlyle Snyder, 22 of Mason City, was captured and charged with first-degree robbery for an incident on July 30. His trial is now set to begin on October 17.
Snyder remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.