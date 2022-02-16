Mason City man arrested for stolen purse, charged for meth possession

MASON CITY, Iowa – A stolen purse leads to a serious drug charge against a North Iowa man.
Mason City police say they were called to the Hampton Inn on 4th Street SW around 5 am Tuesday. A hotel employee said Christopher Robin Quam, 36 of Mason City, was hanging around the hotel lobby despite not being a paying customer.
Officers went to the scene and say they found Quam near the hotel in possession of a stolen purse. The purse had been reported stolen out of a vehicle in the same area around 3:30 am. Mason City police say Quam admitted finding the purse in a parking lot and say he made no attempt to return it or contact authorities.
Investigators say Quam has previous convictions for theft in Cerro Gordo County.
Court documents state that when Quam was searched as part of his arrest, police found Quam had over five grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, numerous small plastic bags, and syringes in his possession.
Quam has now been charged with third-degree theft and a class “B” felony count of controlled substance violation. Class “B” felonies are punishable by up to 25 years in prison.