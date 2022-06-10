Mason City man arrested for kidnapping

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man has been arrested for kidnapping in Mason City.
Police and fire medics responded Thursday just before 1 pm to a report of a person that had been assaulted and held captive for several days. The victim was located and taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The Mason City Police Department says a search warrant was served at a home in the 400 block of 1st Street SW and Moises Erreguin-Labra, 23 of Mason City, was arrested. He was initially charged with serious assault that was upgraded to first-degree kidnapping as the investigation developed.
Erreguin-Labra was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail.
Investigators say the victim and Erreguin-Labra knew each other.