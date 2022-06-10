 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mason City man arrested for kidnapping

  • Updated
  • 0
Moises Erreguin-Labra

Moises Erreguin-Labra

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man has been arrested for kidnapping in Mason City. 

Police and fire medics responded Thursday just before 1 pm to a report of a person that had been assaulted and held captive for several days.  The victim was located and taken to the hospital by ambulance. 

The Mason City Police Department says a search warrant was served at a home in the 400 block of 1st Street SW and Moises Erreguin-Labra, 23 of Mason City, was arrested.  He was initially charged with serious assault that was upgraded to first-degree kidnapping as the investigation developed. 

Erreguin-Labra was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail. 

Investigators say the victim and Erreguin-Labra knew each other. 