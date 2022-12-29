 Skip to main content
Mason City man arrested for chase, collision with patrol vehicle

Jacob Cullum

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is jailed after allegedly smashing into a law enforcement vehicle on purpose.

Jacob Monroe Cullum, 27 of Mason City, is facing charges of second-degree criminal mischief, eluding, and driving while barred.

Court documents state Cullum encountered a fully marked patrol vehicle around 2:46 am Thursday on 5th Street SE in Mason City.  Cullum is accused of leading the patrol vehicle on a chase that reached speeds 25 miles per hour over the speed limit and deliberately backing into the patrol vehicle, causing over $1,500 in damage to the patrol vehicle’s front end.

Investigators say Cullum was trying to disable the patrol vehicle.

