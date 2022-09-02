Mason City man arrested for arson for setting two fires

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is facing two counts of second-degree arson after allegedly setting some late night fires.
Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.
Court documents state that a little before 10 p.m. Thursday, Peyton set fire to a pile of leaves and debris and the flames eventually damaged the corner of a garage. Law enforcement says Peyton then set fire to the interior of a 1998 Toyota Corolla a little after 11 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators say both incidents happened in the area of North Pennsylvania Avenue and 7th Street NE in Mason City and Peyton allegedly told law enforcement he set the fires because he was upset with someone.
Peyton is also charged with public intoxication.