Mason City man arrested for 4th time in 4 days, this time for starting a fire

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man has been arrested four times in four days, the latest for allegedly starting a dumpster on fire.
Bradley Willier, 43, was arrested Friday, Saturday and Sunday for public intoxication after showing up at the Mason City Police Department intoxicated and pouring beer out in the lobby.
On Monday, he was arrested for reckless use of fire or explosives after he allegedly lit a dumpster on fire behind 15 N. Pennsylvania Ave. After starting the fire, he went to the police station where he talked about setting the fire, documents state.