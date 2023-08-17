Mason City man arrested for 2022 burglary at Hancock County bar

GARNER, Iowa – A Mason City man is arrested for breaking into and robbing a Hancock County bar.
Ryan Sergei Marek, 32, is charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree theft.
Investigators say Marek and another man broke in the front door of the 2nd Chances Bar and Grill in Woden on February 4, 2022. The two men are accused of stealing bottles of liquor and damaging all the gaming machines in the bar and the digital juke box to get any change inside.
Court documents state Marek, his accomplice, and the vehicle they drove were identified thanks to security video from the Woden Community Center.
A warrant was issued for Marek on December 27, 2022, and he was taken into custody on Wednesday.
No charges have been filed against the other suspect in this case.